MK Dons will be in all red on New Year's Day to face Plymouth, with the keeper in blue

How MK Dons could line-up to take on league leaders Plymouth Argyle on New Year's Day

Mark Jackson will continue to run his eye over the MK Dons squad on Sunday when they take on League One leaders Plymouth Argyle.

By Toby Lock
4 minutes ago

Tennai Watson limped out of the 2-0 defeat on Thursday to Peterborough United and remains a doubt heading into the 2023 curtain raiser, but we predict there will be other changes as well in the midfield and up front too.

Here’s how we think Dons could take to the Home Park pitch.

1. GK - Jamie Cumming

Saved a penalty last time out against Peterborough

2. CB - Jack Tucker

The defence looks pretty stable of late, with Tucker lining up as part of the three

3. CB - Warren O'Hora

The skipper in the absence of Dean Lewington

4. CB - Zak Jules

Gave away a penalty and could have been sent off against Posh

