How MK Dons could line-up to take on league leaders Plymouth Argyle on New Year's Day
Mark Jackson will continue to run his eye over the MK Dons squad on Sunday when they take on League One leaders Plymouth Argyle.
By Toby Lock
4 minutes ago
Tennai Watson limped out of the 2-0 defeat on Thursday to Peterborough United and remains a doubt heading into the 2023 curtain raiser, but we predict there will be other changes as well in the midfield and up front too.
Here’s how we think Dons could take to the Home Park pitch.
