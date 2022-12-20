How MK Dons could line-up to take on Premier League side Leicester City
MK Dons head into their Carabao Cup clash with Leicester City tonight at Stadium MK without two of their most experienced players.
By Toby Lock
1 hour ago
Dean Lewington, who has been caretaker manager in the last two matches, is under the knife this afternoon as he repairs his hamstring. It leaves Bradley Johnson, who scored Dons’ opener against Portsmouth at the weekend, to take over in the dugout this evening to take on the Foxes.
After their win on Saturday, Dons look set to stick with a similar side which beat Pompey.
Here’s how we think Dons will line-up tonight.
