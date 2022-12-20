News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons are likely to stick with much of the side which beat Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Saturday when they take on Leicester City

How MK Dons could line-up to take on Premier League side Leicester City

MK Dons head into their Carabao Cup clash with Leicester City tonight at Stadium MK without two of their most experienced players.

By Toby Lock
1 hour ago

Dean Lewington, who has been caretaker manager in the last two matches, is under the knife this afternoon as he repairs his hamstring. It leaves Bradley Johnson, who scored Dons’ opener against Portsmouth at the weekend, to take over in the dugout this evening to take on the Foxes.

After their win on Saturday, Dons look set to stick with a similar side which beat Pompey.

Here’s how we think Dons will line-up tonight.

1. GK - Jamie Cumming

Has been on the rough end of some scorelines recently but kept a clean sheet at the weekend to boost his morale

2. CB - Jack Tucker

The pick of Dons' defenders on Saturday against Portsmouth

3. CB - Warren O'Hora

Set to keep the captain's armband

4. CB - Zak Jules

Returned to the side as they reverted to a back three again on Saturday

