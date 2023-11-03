News you can trust since 1981
How MK Dons could line-up to take on Reading in the FA Cup first round

The first round of the FA Cup could afford Mike Williamson the opportunity to look at some of his lesser-seen MK Dons players.
By Toby Lock
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 11:30 GMT

Taking on League One side Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, Williamson is set to make changes to his side after picking up back-to-back wins in League Two, which have seen Dons climb from 18th to 12th in the table.

Here’s how we think MK Dons could take to the field tomorrow.

There could be several switch-ups in the MK Dons team at Reading tomorrow - here is our prediction

1. The changes MK Dons could make to face Reading in the FA Cup

There could be several switch-ups in the MK Dons team at Reading tomorrow - here is our prediction

#1 Craig MacGillivray

2. Goalkeeper

#1 Craig MacGillivray

#5 Warren O'Hora

3. Centre back

#5 Warren O'Hora

#4 Jack Tucker

4. Centre back

#4 Jack Tucker

