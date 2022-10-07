News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons returned to winning ways on Tuesday night thanks to Matt Dennis' brace to see off West Ham U21s in the Papa John's Trophy

How MK Dons could line-up to take on Shrewsbury Town in League One

MK Dons will be looking to put right the lacklustre performance against Peterborough Town with a much improving showing against Shrewsbury Town tomorrow (Saturday).

By Toby Lock
Friday, 7th October 2022, 11:58 am

Liam Manning’s side were able to bounce back with victory on Tuesday night against West Ham U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy, but looked pretty toothless and ineffective until a triple substitution on 54 minutes sparked the side into life.

With six changes made for the Trophy, we’re predicting five changes and a tweak in the formation for the trip to Montgomery Waters Meadow to face the Shrews.

1. GK - Jamie Cumming

Had a pretty uneventful night on Tuesday, but kept a clean sheet

2. CB - Warren O'Hora

Solid and untroubled on Tuesday, should keep his place

3. CB - Zak Jules

Putting in consistent performances, making it hard for Manning to question his spot in the side, even if it is keeping Dean Lewington out the team

4. CB - Jack Tucker

Given the night off on Tuesday but should return to the side

