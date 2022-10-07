How MK Dons could line-up to take on Shrewsbury Town in League One
MK Dons will be looking to put right the lacklustre performance against Peterborough Town with a much improving showing against Shrewsbury Town tomorrow (Saturday).
By Toby Lock
Friday, 7th October 2022, 11:58 am
Liam Manning’s side were able to bounce back with victory on Tuesday night against West Ham U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy, but looked pretty toothless and ineffective until a triple substitution on 54 minutes sparked the side into life.
With six changes made for the Trophy, we’re predicting five changes and a tweak in the formation for the trip to Montgomery Waters Meadow to face the Shrews.
