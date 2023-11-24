How MK Dons might line-up against Salford City

After a young look to the side against Northampton Town in midweek, MK Dons will look more familiar when they take on Salford City tomorrow afternoon.

In what will be the first meeting between the sides, Mike Williamson will call for a return for his first-team regulars who were given the night off in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy win on Tuesday night.

There were plenty of performances from the young Dons though, and they could feature on the bench, while Mo Eisa, Tommy Smith and Phoenix Scholtz have also returned from international duty and are available for selection once more.

Here’s how we think MK Dons could line-up at the Peninsula Stadium against Salford.