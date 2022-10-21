How MK Dons might line-up to face Wycombe Wanderers in the Bucks derby
After making six changes in the week for the Papa John’s Trophy, MK Dons are likely to revert to a more familiar look on Saturday when they take on Wycombe Wanderers at Stadium MK.
By Toby Lock
3 minutes ago
Goals from Nathan Holland and Henry Lawrence saw Dons past Walsall to qualify for the next round of the Trophy, but with some of the regular first-team rested, the team which takes the whistle is set to look much different again.
Here’s how we expect the side to line-up.
