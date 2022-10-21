News you can trust since 1981
Chris Hogg in discussion with Dean Lewington an Zak Jules. The skipper could return to the side on Saturday after missing out on Tuesday night

How MK Dons might line-up to face Wycombe Wanderers in the Bucks derby

After making six changes in the week for the Papa John’s Trophy, MK Dons are likely to revert to a more familiar look on Saturday when they take on Wycombe Wanderers at Stadium MK.

By Toby Lock
3 minutes ago

Goals from Nathan Holland and Henry Lawrence saw Dons past Walsall to qualify for the next round of the Trophy, but with some of the regular first-team rested, the team which takes the whistle is set to look much different again.

Here’s how we expect the side to line-up.

1. GK - Jamie Cumming

Made an error last week for Plymouth's opener and missed out on Tuesday night but is set to return to the side for Wycombe

Photo: Jane Russell

2. CB - Warren O'Hora

Took over the armband on Tuesday and is expected to shift back to the right of the back three after playing in the middle at Walsall

Photo: Jane Russell

3. CB - Zak Jules

Now a regular feature in the side. His physicality will be essential against Wycombe

Photo: Jane Russell

4. CB - Dean Lewington

Dons' defence will need to be on their toes against the Chairboys, and Lewington's experience will be key

Photo: Jane Russell

Wycombe WanderersStadium MK
