How MK Dons, Oxford United and AFC Wimbledon in the shock League One alternative table

MK Dons are 15 matches into their 2021/22 League One campaign and are in 7th place on 25 points with seven wins, four draws and four losses.
Swindon-born Scott Twine is currently their top scorer in the league with six goals in 15 appearances.
For a bit of fun we have taken a look (via Transfermrkt) at how the League One table would currently look if only goals from English players had counted this season.
Here is a look at how MK Dons and their League One rivals fare in the alternative table.
