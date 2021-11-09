MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Scott Twine of Milton Keynes Dons is congratulated by team mate Harry Darling after scoring his and his sides first goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Milton Keynes Dons and Fleetwood Town at Stadium mk on September 28, 2021 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images

How MK Dons, Oxford United and AFC Wimbledon in the shock League One alternative table

Here is how the League One table would look if only English players goals counted.

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 2:48 pm

MK Dons are 15 matches into their 2021/22 League One campaign and are in 7th place on 25 points with seven wins, four draws and four losses.

Swindon-born Scott Twine is currently their top scorer in the league with six goals in 15 appearances.

For a bit of fun we have taken a look (via Transfermrkt) at how the League One table would currently look if only goals from English players had counted this season.

Here is a look at how MK Dons and their League One rivals fare in the alternative table.

1. Crewe Alexandra

Position difference: 0. W: 2. D: 5. L: 9. Goals for/against: 7/18. Total points: 11.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

2. Lincoln City

Position difference: -10. W: 1 D: 8 L: 7. Goals for/against: 4/13. Total points: 11.

Photo: Justin Setterfield

Photo Sales

3. Ipswich Town

Position difference: -13. W: 2. D: 6. L: 8. Goals for/against: 9/20. Total points: 12.

Photo: Ashley Allen

Photo Sales

4. Sunderland

Position difference: -16. W: 3. D: 5. L: 7. Goals for/against: 4/16. Total points: 14.

Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales
League OneOxford UnitedSwindon
Next Page
Page 1 of 6