How MK Dons' Stadium MK capacity compares to EVERY Championship club - including Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Sunderland, Derby County and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 24th Jun 2024, 16:39 BST
Stadium MK is certainly built for a bigger stage than League Two play-off battles.

With a capacity of 30,500 the stunning stadium remains the biggest in League Two by a long old way.

In fact the Dons’ home would even take the title of the biggest ground in League One – if only MK had a team to match the surroundings.

But how does Stadium MK compare to teams in the Championship. Here we have all the answers.

48,707

1. Sunderland

48,707Photo: Getty Images

39,732

2. Sheffield Wednesday

39,732Photo: Getty Images

37,890

3. Leeds United

37,890Photo: Getty Images

35,000

4. Middlesbrough

35,000Photo: Getty Images

