How MK Dons' Stadium MK matchday experience rates against Gillingham, Salford City, Stockport County, Walsall and the rest of League Two according to Google ratings - picture gallery

Everyone will have their own opinion of what makes a good stadium visit and which is the best matchday experience in League Two.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 9th Jun 2023, 06:52 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 07:03 BST

Some will think that big grounds like Valley Parade and Stadium MK will take the title while other fans will no doubt prefer trips to more old school grounds like Harrogate Town and Sutton United.

Modern arenas like Doncaster will hit the mark for some fans for its impressive facilities, while it’s all about the atmosphere for others.

Good locations for food, transport and pubs will be key factors for other fans, with Mansfield’s One Call Stadium always scoring well on those fronts.

There’s no definitive answer but these are the best and worst stadiums experiences in League Two according to ratings by fans on Google. All ratings are out of five stars.

Let us know which are your favourite and least favourite League Two stadiums and why via our social media channels.

You can get the latest Dons news here.

Rated: 4.7 (168 reviews)

1. AFC Wimbledon - Cherry Red Records Stadium

Rated: 4.7 (168 reviews) Photo: Alex Davidson

4.6 from 210 Google reviews.

2. Wrexham - The Racecourse Ground

4.6 from 210 Google reviews. Photo: Michael Steele

Rated: 4.5 (546 reviews)

3. Tranmere Rovers - Prenton Park

Rated: 4.5 (546 reviews) Photo: Getty

Rated: 4.5 (332 reviews)

4. Bradford City - Valley Parade

Rated: 4.5 (332 reviews) Photo: Pete Norton

