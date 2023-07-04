How much every League Two squad is said to be worth and how MK Dons compare to Accrington Stanley, Bradford City, Salford City, Mansfield Town and Stockport County - picture gallery
The MK Dons squad is now said to be worth £4.89m.
That is according to the latest findings by the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which suggests the Dons squad has decreased in value by 14.6 per cent following last season’s relegation.
Here is how much each squad is worth according to the website (run from lowest to highest). Let us know what you think of the valuations via our social media channels.
You can get all the latest Dons news here.
Page 1 of 6