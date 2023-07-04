The MK Dons squad is now said to be worth £4.89m.

That is according to the latest findings by the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which suggests the Dons squad has decreased in value by 14.6 per cent following last season’s relegation.

Here is how much each squad is worth according to the website (run from lowest to highest). Let us know what you think of the valuations via our social media channels.

1 . Wrexham No value given

2 . Notts County £970,000

3 . Sutton United £2.19m (-25.5%)

4 . Newport County £2.23m (-14%)