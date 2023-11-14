News you can trust since 1981
The Milton Keynes Dons squad is said to be worth £5.58m.The Milton Keynes Dons squad is said to be worth £5.58m.
How much MK Dons' squad is said to be worth and how it compares to Forest Green Rovers, Bradford City, Gillingham, Salford City and Mansfield Town- picture gallery

The MK Dons squad is said to be worth £5.58m
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Nov 2023, 09:27 GMT

That is according to the latest findings by the transfermarkt.co.uk website, suggesting the Dons have some of the highest valued players individually across League Two.

Stockport County are said to have the most valuable squad at £6.27m.

Here is how much each squad is worth according to the website (run from lowest to highest). Let us know what you think of the valuations via our social media channels.

£1.31m

1. Notts County

£1.31m Photo: Marc Atkins

£2.12m

2. Crawley Town

£2.12m Photo: Mike Hewitt

£2.42m

3. Accrington Stanley

£2.42m Photo: Naomi Baker

£2.81m

4. Barrow

£2.81m Photo: Pete Norton

