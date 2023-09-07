News you can trust since 1981
How much the MK Dons squad is said to be worth after the closure of the transfer window and how it compares to Colchester United, Gillingham, Notts County, Grimsby Town and Stockport County - picture gallery

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST

That is according to the latest findings by the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which suggests the Dons squad has increased in value by 17.7 per cent.

Stockport County are said to have the most valuable squad at £5.94m.

Here is how much each squad is worth according to the website (run from lowest to highest). Let us know what you think of the valuations via our social media channels.

£1.07m (+11.1%)

1. Notts County

£1.07m (+11.1%) Photo: Marc Atkins

£2.33m (+4.8%)

2. Accrington Stanley

£2.33m (+4.8%) Photo: Naomi Baker

£2.08m (-16.4%)

3. Crawley Town

£2.08m (-16.4%) Photo: Mike Hewitt

£2.73m (+276.5%)

4. Wrexham

£2.73m (+276.5%) Photo: Alex Livesey

