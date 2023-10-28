How the final League Two table is predicted to look and where MK Dons, Crewe Alexandra, Accrington Stanley, Morecambe, Gillingham and every other side are expected to finish - picture gallery
The data – carried out by bookmakers BetVictor – believes MK Dons are destined for a season of failure.
The bookies give the Dons a one in five shot of making the play-offs.
And the supercomputer suggest MK Dons have slipped the most from the pre-season predictions. The supercomputer suggested that the Dons would finish as champions with at least a 58.3% chance of automatic promotion.
But After a tumultuous start to the campaign, including the dismissal of Graham Alexander, they are now projected to finish mid-table.
Take a look at what predicted table and deliver your verdict on where you think MK will finish via our social media channels.
