News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
Mansfield Town are being given a 67% chance of automatic promotion.Mansfield Town are being given a 67% chance of automatic promotion.
Mansfield Town are being given a 67% chance of automatic promotion.

How the final League Two table is predicted to look and where MK Dons, Crewe Alexandra, Accrington Stanley, Morecambe, Gillingham and every other side are expected to finish - picture gallery

MK Dons have just a 2.8 of winning automatic promotion, according to the latest supercomputer predictions.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th Oct 2023, 07:00 BST

The data – carried out by bookmakers BetVictor – believes MK Dons are destined for a season of failure.

The bookies give the Dons a one in five shot of making the play-offs.

And the supercomputer suggest MK Dons have slipped the most from the pre-season predictions. The supercomputer suggested that the Dons would finish as champions with at least a 58.3% chance of automatic promotion.

But After a tumultuous start to the campaign, including the dismissal of Graham Alexander, they are now projected to finish mid-table.

Take a look at what predicted table and deliver your verdict on where you think MK will finish via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Dons news here.

Win league: 83.3% Automatic promotion: 99.1 Play-off spot 0.9%

1. Stockport County - 95pts (+46)

Win league: 83.3% Automatic promotion: 99.1 Play-off spot 0.9% Photo: Matthew Peters

Photo Sales
Win league: 8.8% Automatic promotion: 67% Play-off spot 27.7%

2. Mansfield Town - 82pts (+33)

Win league: 8.8% Automatic promotion: 67% Play-off spot 27.7% Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Win league: 6.3% Automatic promotion: 63.4% Play-off spot 29.8%

3. Notts County - 82pts (+22)

Win league: 6.3% Automatic promotion: 63.4% Play-off spot 29.8% Photo: Jess Hornby

Photo Sales
Win league: 0.4% Automatic promotion: 15.2% Play-off spot 44.6%

4. Swindon Town - 72pts (+18)

Win league: 0.4% Automatic promotion: 15.2% Play-off spot 44.6% Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoMorecambeGillinghamBetVictorGraham Alexander