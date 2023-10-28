MK Dons have just a 2.8 of winning automatic promotion, according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

The data – carried out by bookmakers BetVictor – believes MK Dons are destined for a season of failure.

The bookies give the Dons a one in five shot of making the play-offs.

And the supercomputer suggest MK Dons have slipped the most from the pre-season predictions. The supercomputer suggested that the Dons would finish as champions with at least a 58.3% chance of automatic promotion.

But After a tumultuous start to the campaign, including the dismissal of Graham Alexander, they are now projected to finish mid-table.

1 . Stockport County - 95pts (+46) Win league: 83.3% Automatic promotion: 99.1 Play-off spot 0.9% Photo: Matthew Peters Photo Sales

2 . Mansfield Town - 82pts (+33) Win league: 8.8% Automatic promotion: 67% Play-off spot 27.7% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Notts County - 82pts (+22) Win league: 6.3% Automatic promotion: 63.4% Play-off spot 29.8% Photo: Jess Hornby Photo Sales