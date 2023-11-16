MK Dons’ promotion hopes are fading, according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

The data – carried out by bookmakers BetVictor – believes the Dons now have less than a 1 in 3 chance of making the play-offs.

Dons are currently 13th in the table, four points of Morecambe in the last play-off place.

Take a look at what predicted table and deliver your verdict on where you think MK will finish via our social media channels.

The supercomputer uses the match simulator to predict the outcomes of a full season's fixtures. The simulation is run 10,000 times, following which we calculate average standings and probabilities.

1 . Stockport County - 97pts (+47) Win league: 87% Automatic promotion: 99.5 Play-off spot 0.5%

2 . Mansfield Town - 84pts (+32) Win league: 20% Automatic promotion: 78.3% Play-off spot 18.9%