MK Dons have been ranked as having the worst atmosphere in the entire Football League in a new survey by BetVictor.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:31 BST

They were the only team to score as low as 30, with an average attendance of 8,462 in the 30,000-seater Stadium MK last season not helping matters.

But the Dons scored highly in the facilities category and were deemed have the best view of the pitch in the league.

Online sportsbook BetVictor has compiled data based on 10 essential match-day factors from the 92 clubs that make up the Premier League & EFL to create its Fan Experience Rating. Here are the results for League Two, with each club rated out of 100.

Bradford City scored 77.6 for their overall matchday experience, a score that not only puts them at the top of League Two but also places them in the top five in the Football League.

Reynolds-McElhenney-owned Wrexham failed to make the top ten for their matchday experience. The Racecourse ground came in 13th with an overall score of 63.41, putting them behind fellow promoted side Notts County, who scored 73.4.

Gillingham scored the lowest not only in League Two but also in the entire Football League for their matchday experience, with an overall total of 51.20. For travelling fans, the major issue is the temporary away end at Priestfield, which lacks cover and is surrounded by scaffolding.

Let us know which are your favourite grounds to visit around the league and why via our social media channels.

Atmosphere: 70 Location: 70 Stadium view: 80 Infrastructure: 70 Food: 60

1. Valley Parade (Bradford City) - 77.6

Atmosphere: 70 Location: 70 Stadium view: 80 Infrastructure: 70 Food: 60 Photo: Pete Norton

Atmosphere: 70 Location: 70 Stadium view: 80 Infrastructure: 70 Food: 70

2. Plough Lane (AFC Wimbledon) - 73.7

Atmosphere: 70 Location: 70 Stadium view: 80 Infrastructure: 70 Food: 70 Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

Atmosphere: 60 Location: 70 Stadium view: 80 Infrastructure: 70 Food: 70

3. Meadow Lane (Notts County) - 73.4

Atmosphere: 60 Location: 70 Stadium view: 80 Infrastructure: 70 Food: 70 Photo: Pete Norton

Atmosphere: 70 Location: 80 Stadium view: 70 Infrastructure: 60 Food: 60

4. Edgeley Park (Stockport County) - 72.3

Atmosphere: 70 Location: 80 Stadium view: 70 Infrastructure: 60 Food: 60 Photo: Pete Norton

