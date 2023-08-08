News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
MK Dons are 11/4 shots for promotion after their opening day win at Wrexham.MK Dons are 11/4 shots for promotion after their opening day win at Wrexham.
MK Dons are 11/4 shots for promotion after their opening day win at Wrexham.

How the opening day results have changed League Two's promotion picture and the new odds on MK Dons, Bradford City, Salford City, Stockport County and Mansfield Town - picture gallery

MK Dons got their planned promotion push off to a great start on the opening day with victory at Wrexham.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th Aug 2023, 11:20 BST

A brilliant 5-3 has seen the Dons odds cut by League sponsor SkyBet to 11/4

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think MK will do via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Dons news here.

10/11

1. Wrexham

10/11 Photo: Malcolm Couzens

Photo Sales
5/4

2. Stockport County

5/4 Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
6/4

3. Gillingham

6/4 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
13/8

4. Notts County

13/8 Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:League TwoBradford CityWrexhamMansfield Town