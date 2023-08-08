How the opening day results have changed League Two's promotion picture and the new odds on MK Dons, Bradford City, Salford City, Stockport County and Mansfield Town - picture gallery
MK Dons got their planned promotion push off to a great start on the opening day with victory at Wrexham.
A brilliant 5-3 has seen the Dons odds cut by League sponsor SkyBet to 11/4
Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think MK will do via our social media channels.
