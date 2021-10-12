Scott Fraser and Joe Mason both left Dons in summer

How the players who left MK Dons in the summer are getting on

MK Dons went through a bit of a clear-out in the summer as no fewer than 10 players left Stadium MK for new endeavours.

By Toby Lock
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 6:00 am

We take a look at where these players have ended up and how they are getting on.

1. Lee Nicholls - Huddersfield Town

The keeper has made a great start to life with Huddersfield, establishing himself quickly as the club's first choice straight away. The Terriers sit seventh in the Championship table, with Nicholls keeping five clean sheets in 11 outings.

2. Cameron Jerome - Luton Town

Opting to leave Dons for neighbours Luton in the Championship, Jerome has been a regular for the Hatters, albeit mostly from the substitute's bench. Top-scorer at Stadium MK last season, Jerome scored on his Luton debut in the Carabao Cup but is yet to open his Championship account.

3. Jordan Houghton - Plymouth Aryle

Once a midfield regular for MK Dons, Houghton has taken up a similar role at Home Park and finds himself sat atop League One as it stands, starting every League One match this season.

4. Sam Nombe - Exeter City

The striker left MK Dons for Exeter City for an undisclosed fee and although took time to going, scored his first goal in a 2-0 win Sutton United last month. That was the start of a mini-spree, Nombe netting in his last four appearances to make it four from 10 outings.

