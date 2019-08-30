How to get tickets for Milton Keynes Dons' clash with Liverpool in Carabao Cup after details released

MK Don's have today released ticket information for the Carabao Cup third round tie with Liverpool at Stadium MK next month.

Paul Tisdale’s MK Dons will welcome the UEFA Champions League winners to Milton Keynes on Wednesday 25 September for a tie which will be shown live on Sky Sports. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

The Carabao Cup

Ticket details:

PRIORITY ORDER

Tickets will be sold in a priority order, with Season Ticket holders and members having the opportunity to secure their seats first.

Priority 1 - MK Dons Season Ticket holders and members - on sale from 9am, Tuesday 3 September

Tickets will go on sale to MK Dons Season Ticket holders and members from 9am on Tuesday 3 September.

Each Season Ticket holder can purchase their ticket at the Season Ticket holder rate plus three more tickets at the non-Season Ticket holder rate.

Each member can purchase a maximum of four tickets, including their own, at the non-Season Ticket holder rate.

To purchase tickets from 9am on Tuesday 3 September click HERE or visit the Box Office at Stadium MK. No tickets will be sold over the phone.

To avoid large queues, the Club strongly advises you purchase tickets online. If it’s been a while since you’ve logged in, you can reset your password in a few simple steps - just click ‘forgot your password' when prompted to log in online.

Priority 2 - Supporters who purchase/have purchased a ticket for the Sky Bet League One fixture with AFC Wimbledon - on sale from 9am, Friday 6 September

Tickets will go on sale to supporters who purchase/have purchased a ticket for MK Dons’ Sky Bet League One fixture with AFC Wimbledon at Stadium MK from 9am on Friday 6 September.

The Sky Bet League One fixture with AFC Wimbledon takes place at Stadium MK on Saturday 7 September, kick-off 12pm.

Only supporters with MK Dons ticketing history who are registered on the Club’s database, and/or those with the following postcodes, can purchase tickets for the Sky Bet League One fixture with AFC Wimbledon:

MK, LU, SG, NN, OX, HP, CB, PE, AL, CV.

Eligible supporters will be able to purchase one Liverpool ticket for every AFC Wimbledon ticket purchased, up to a maximum of four Liverpool tickets.

To purchase AFC Wimbledon and Liverpool tickets from 9am on Friday 6 September, visit the Box Office at Stadium MK. No tickets will be sold over the phone or online in this priority.

If you have already purchased a ticket(s) for the AFC Wimbledon fixture and wish to purchase Liverpool tickets, you can do so some from 9am on Friday 6 September.

Priority 3 - General sale, postcode restrictions apply - on sale from 9am, Monday 9 September

Tickets will go on general sale to supporters from 9am on Monday 9 September, subject to availability.

Only supporters with MK Dons ticketing history who are registered on the Club’s database, and/or those with the following postcodes, will be able to purchase tickets for this fixture:

MK, LU, SG, NN, OX, HP, CB, PE, AL, CV.

To purchase tickets from 9am on Monday 9 September, click HERE or visit the Box Office at Stadium MK. No tickets will be sold over the phone.

To avoid large queues, the Club strongly advises you purchase tickets online. If it’s been a while since you’ve logged in, you can reset your password in a few simple steps - just click ‘forgot your password when prompted to log in online.

AWAY SUPPORTERS

No away tickets will be sold by MK Dons. Supporters interested in purchasing away tickets should visit liverpoolfc.com.

Away colours are not permitted in the home areas.

PRICES

Season Ticket holders

Family Area, Standard Corner, Cowshed

Adults: £22

Over-65s: £17

Under-25s: £17

Under-18s: £7

East Centre

Adults: £27

Over-65s: £22

Under-25s: £22

Under-18s: £12

clubRed

Adults: £32

Over-65s: £27

Under-25s: £27

Under-18s: £17

clubRed ticket price includes a matchday programme and access to the ballroom pre-match and at half-time. There will be no access to the Ballroom during the second half or at full-time.

Non-Season Ticket holders

Family Area, Standard Corner, Cowshed

Adults: £28

Over-65s: £23

Under-25s: £23

Under-18s: £12

East Centre

Adults: £33

Over-65s: £28

Under-25s: £28

Under-18s: £17

clubRed

Adults: £40

Over-65s: £35

Under-25s: £27

Under-18s: £25

clubRed ticket price includes a matchday programme and access to the ballroom pre-match and at half-time. There will be no access to the Ballroom during the second half or at full-time.

HOSPITALITY

MK Dons have five hospitality options available for this fixture:

Matchday sponsorship - 10 guests

clubBlack executive box - 10-16 guests

clubPlatinum

clubGold (existing members only)

Players’ Lounge (pre-match only)

Packages will be sold in a priority order. Click HEREfor full details!

SUPPORTERS WITH A DISABILITY

Wheelchair spaces are available to purchase online and a dedicated telephone line is available on 01908 622922.

This line will only deal with wheelchair ticket enquiries and will not be able to assist with any other telephone enquiries concerning the Liverpool game. Alternatively, you can visit the Box Office in person.

BUY

Tickets will be sold to eligible supporters online and in person at the Box Office. No tickets will be sold over the phone.

To avoid large queues, the Club strongly advises you purchase tickets online. If it’s been a while since you’ve logged in, you can reset your password in a few simple steps - just click ‘forgot your password when prompted to log in online.

Do not purchase tickets from unauthorised sellers. Doing so may result in you not gaining access to the stadium.

Tickets may not be offered up for resale.