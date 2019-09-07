Humble Nombe feels surreal playing for MK Dons

Sam Nombe is MK Dons' top goal-scorer this season - a feeling he admits is quite surreal.

The 20-year-old's goal 11 minutes into his first league start for MK Dons was his fourth of the campaign, and it came just 11 days after his first.

His start against AFC Wimbledon was just his 18th appearance for the club since he was handed his debut by Robbie Neilson two years ago. Farmed out to Maidenhead and Oxford City, Nombe has made four appearances this season and crucially for his manager, has paid him back with four goals.

Drawing praise from Paul Tisdale in the aftermath of the 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon, Nombe said: "It's all a bit surreal. I've just got to keep going.

"I'm really enjoying it. Speaking to Tis and the staff, they're giving me details, telling me to get better and improving. Hopefully there will be many more goals to come.

"I'm just thankful to everyone for giving me the opportunity to score. Ultimately, they give me the opportunities to go and do those things, and I'm happy for the fans for that too."

On making his first league start alongside fellow academy graduate David Kasumu, Nombe added: "It means a lot, I've been here for so long, so to play is excellent for me. Me and David have come through together for years, it's fantastic to play alongside him. And I hope there will be other players I get to play alongside too.

I'm glad we got the win, it's a shame we didn't get the clean sheet but I'm always grateful to the fans and players for this opportunity and keep my striving to do better.

"I'm buzzing, I feel like we needed three points to get back on track in the league. We've been alright in midweek, but we need to do better on Saturdays and get three points ultimately."

Sam Nombe