Hunt for a new manager has already begun says Sweeting

Liam Sweeting

The search for Russell Martin s replacement is well-underway, according to Dons' Sporting Director Liam Sweeting, but he admitted it will take as long as it takes.

Martin officially took over as Swansea City manager on Sunday evening, following almost a week of speculation linking him to the Championship club. He takes with him assistant manager Luke Williams, first team coach Matt Gill and goalkeeper coach Dean Thornton, leaving Dons without a coaching staff just seven days before their League One campaign kicks off next Saturday against Bolton Wanderers.

Sweeting said: "I think the fans should have confidence in the decisions that have been made at this club recently by me, Simon Crampton, the chairman - everyone. I would hope they feel confident in us to run this process smoothly. It will take as long as it takes and we'll make the right decision for the club.

"The process starts here. We've got a week until our first League One game. The challenge is tough, we'll have a short-term plan in place, the players will train ahead of the game. I've got full confidence in the guys here, the sports science guys, myself, Simon and his team. The new structure we put in place not long ago safe-guards us for this situation. We will prepare properly for this game.

"Everyone would agree we've had a successful transfer window so far, anyone coming in will think this is a really good group. We've got to get the right person to move forward.

"We will now begin the process to recruit a new manager. I won't sit on the disappointment longer than this interview because we've got to move forwards."

The timing of Swansea's approach for Martin is one which has left a bitter taste in the mouth for Dons and their supporters, and Sweeting admitted to feeling frustrated and disappointed by the late move.

He continued: "Frustration is the word, frustration for us as a club at a time when we were excited to have the fans back for Tottenham and for our first competitive game, we had to deal with the speculation which ended in an approach for our football management team 24 hours before that game.