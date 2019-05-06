"I just wanted to take on as many people as possible!" says Aneke after best goal gong

Chuks Aneke's wonderful solo effort against Yeovil was voted for as MK Dons' goal of the season, but it could have been very different.

As Aneke looked to take on the entire Glovers squad en route to goal, his Dons team-mate Ryan Harley threatened to get in the way of the striker as he barged past the final defender to fire home.

Aneke, who finished with 19 goals to his name this season, said while he saw Harley in his path, there was no way he was going to let the midfielder take the shot.

He said: "I saw Ryan there! I went past two already, but I thought 'no, this is mine!' I just wanted to take on as many people as I could and score!

"It has been a fantastic effort from everyone, a brilliant season. It was hard but we stuck together and I'm delighted at the fact we've gone up."

Aneke's strike partner Kieran Agard finished the season as top scorer with 21 goals, and he scooped not only the Top Scorer award, but also the Player's Player of the Year award as voted for by the rest of the Dons team.

He said: "I'm ecstatic, they'll get a nice spot on the mantle piece! It's building up and hopefully there is more to come."

Speaking about where Dons' successes this season ranked in his career, he continued: "It's right up there. Promotion was obviously the main goal at the start of the season, and to get it on the final day in the manner we did is fantastic. You've seen from the celebrations from the lads, it has been a great effort, a lot of hard work from everyone associated with the club."

And while his decision to wear glasses to the awards ceremony brought criticism from manager Paul Tisdale, who questioned how many more goals Agard would have scored if he was wearing them, the striker hopes he will have an even better campaign next time out.

"Hopefully! I'm always trying to improve and better myself. If I can score more goals and chip in for the team and we get the same success we got this season, I'll be more than happy."