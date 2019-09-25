"I just wish we'd scored," says Tisdale after Liverpool defeat

Paul Tisdale said his only regret in the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday night that his side did not score.

Goals from James Milner and Ki-Jana Hoever ensured Jurgen Klopp's side passage into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, and they hit the woodwork three times too.

But Dons were not without chances of their own - hitting the post through Jordan Bowery before the striker drew an incredible stop from keeper Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor McGrandles and Alex Gilbey both firing over and George Williams seeing his effort cleared off the line by Dejan Lovren.

For Tisdale, though he saw his side draw a blank for the third game in a row, it was a night to be proud of his team.

"The one thing is trying really hard, the other is applying yourself to make it a good game. I'm just disappointed we didn't score! We deserved it, and did everything but score. But that's football. I'm really proud of the players.

"My only regret is that when you're managing, you can't really enjoy it, the atmosphere. I'm looking back on it trying to enjoy it because it was a great night for us, I just wish we'd scored."

Though he did not get much of a sniff in front of goal, arguably Dons stand-out performer was youngster Sam Nombe, who pulled England international Joe Gomez and Croatian stalwart Dejan Lovren all over Stadium MK, and had a hand in most of the chances created by the home side.

Tisdale singled out Nombe and midfielder McGrandles for their roles in the performance on the night, but praised the team as a whole too.

He said: "There were one or two fantastic individual performances out there. Sam Nombe again – he's not the finished article by my word he's a handful. I don't think he's ever heard of Lovren and Gomez, he just shows up and plays and runs around! He gave it such a go. We're talking about a player who has only played a handful of league games, upsetting two outstanding centre-halves.

"And Conor McGrandles was brilliant in his own way as well. Everything that happened came from his initiation, so well done to him. And well done to the rest of the team."