Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 12th Feb 2025, 15:12 BST
The dream is fading fast for MK Dons after another defeat last night.

It leaves the Dons 10 points off the pace with just 16 games of a season to forget remaining,

It looked so good at one stage as Dons won five games in a row under new manager Scott Lindsey. But the initial new manager bounce has faded fast with MK finding things rather tough.

But if you still believe in the boys and like a good outside bet, then these are the odds you can get on the Dons to win promotion.

Here we look at the latest promotion odds currently on offer with league sponsors SkyBet, running from least likely to most likely.

Have your say on how you think the promotion battle will finish via our social media channels.

Get the latest Dons news here.

250/1

1. Gillingham

250/1 Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

150/1

2. Barrow

150/1 Photo: Getty Images

100/1

3. Swindon Town

100/1 Photo: Getty Images

100/1

4. Cheltenham Town

100/1 Photo: Getty Images

