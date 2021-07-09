Ikea announces 'priceless' Euro 2020 Final trophy

Ikea has listed its own version of the Euro 2020 trophy to order from stores in Milton Keynes and beyond.

It's Euro 2020 trophy is listed as 'priceless' on its mugs and glasses section.

There's a catch though, this cup is a one off, soon to be made available at Wembley.

The double handled glass is simply called 'Kommonengland', it's the second joke product to pop up on the Ikea website this tournament.

After Cristiano Ronaldo advised people not to drink Coca-Cola, but drink water instead, the company had a reusable bottle called, 'Cristiano'.

Customers wanting to purchase the bottle, were however warned, that it was for 'water only'.