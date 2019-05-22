Impatient Walsh is eager to return for pre-season training

Sitting still this summer is not something Joe Walsh is looking forward to.

The Welshman came back from an arm injury against Lincoln to help MK Dons to promotion on the final day of another injury-hit season for the defender.

Joe Walsh

Since joining the club, initially on loan, in 2015, Walsh made made fewer than 120 appearances for the club.

Having secured his second promotion with the club though, a fit-again Walsh admitted he is not keen on a long time away from the training pitch.

“I’ve had so many downs with injuries, not only this season, but during my career,” he said. “I find it hard to relax and not do anything, so I’ll always be doing something. We’re back at the end of June so come then I’ll start doing a bit of work and get ready to come back in.

“I’ll relax for a bit, but I know I’ve got a job to do when I get back. I’m sure Tis will give everyone a kick up the backside when we get back in – I’m just looking forward to having a break at the moment.”

Walsh was not the only defender injured, with Baily Cargill, Jordan Moore-Taylor, Mitch Hancox and George Williams all missing significant periods last season.

And Walsh added: “We had a lot of injuries in defence this season, people have had to play in positions they aren’t natural in and have been brilliant when they’ve played there.

“We’ve kept a lot of clean sheets and we would’ve had more if we had everyone fit.”

