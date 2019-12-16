Impressive Poole is pleased with Dons' Welsh connection

The Welsh connection came up trumps for MK Dons on Saturday as Regan Poole and Joe Walsh helped keep out Oxford for Dons first league win since September.

While Joe Mason was firing Dons' to victory at one end with his third goal in four games, Poole and Walsh were keeping out the division's second-highest scorers at the other.

His inclusion in the Welsh international squads has meant a stunted start to life at MK Dons. Having 17 appearances from a possible 28 to his name, Poole has been in and out of the side, but back-to-back showings against Doncaster Rovers and then Oxford - both of which saw Poole in impressive form - have shown why he was highly thought of at both Newport County and Manchester United before moving to Milton Keynes.

"I knew Walshy before I arrived, so having two Welsh boys at centre half, we can't ask for much more!" joked Poole after their win over Oxford.

The 21-year-old was called upon at the 11th hour against Doncaster when Jordan Moore-Taylor hobbled out of the warm-up. With George Williams now back from his three-game suspension and Baily Cargill still to serve one more game on the sidelines, Poole says every member of the squad knows they have to impress manager Russell Martin when they are afforded an opportunity

"I was ready to be called upon," he said. "Everyone in the squad is ready, we've got a really good squad. Everyone knows when you're called upon you have to take the opportunity.

"Hiram (Boateng) stepped in last week, did really well and kept his place and did well again."