'Incredible' Moore-Taylor shows Dons what they have missed

Paul Tisdale could not praise defender Jordan Moore-Taylor enough after a brilliant performance against Coventry City on Saturday.

The defender made his first league start since January against the Sky Blues after knee surgery kept him sidelined. After a start against Fulham U21s in the Leasing.com Trophy recently, Moore-Taylor played the full 90 against Coventry and helped the side to their first clean sheet in League One in over a month.

Earning the plaudits from the matchday sponsors in being named man of the match, Moore-Taylor drew praise from his manager, who said the 25-year-old showed just what Dons have missed in the last nine months.

Tisdale said: "I was hesitant in starting him after 10 months out. He could have played for another half an hour out there, what an incredible performance. Well done to him, it was great to have him back.

"Well done to (physio) Simon Crampton for getting him back – it just shows what we've missed.

"He has composure and class on the ball, but also his defensive ability and strength is terrific. It beggars belief how you can play that well after being out for so long. Some players take six weeks to get up to that, and he's already on it."

