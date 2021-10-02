Inevitable Dons' unbeaten run would end but Manning disappointed with the manner of Doncaster defeat

Liam Manning said Dons' nine-match undefeated streak was bound to come to an end, but he was disappointed with his side's performance at Doncaster

Liam Manning said Dons were bound to lose at some point, but left the Keepmoat Stadium disappointed at the manner in which his side were beaten by Doncaster Rovers.

Doncaster hit the post twice, either side of Tommy Rowe’s goal on six minutes as a sluggish Dons failed to hit the ground running in Yorkshire.

Back in it through Peter Kioso’s 24th minute goal, Dons looked to get back into the game but found chances hard to come by despite dominating possession.

Doncaster though, who started the day bottom of the table, would score with their only shot of the half though when substitute Tiago Cukar scored with 12 minutes remaining to end Dons’ unbeaten run at nine games.

“The run was going to end at some point, it was inevitable,” said Manning. “It is a point of frustration as to how it happened more than it happening. But that's our feeling.

“We'll be fine. The players are hurting like I am. No-one wants to lose but I know they'll go away and learn from this and get better. No matter the result, it doesn't change what we do. We come in and improve on the areas we need to get better at.

“There was some naiveity with the conditions and to how Doncaster were playing. They're fighting at the minute and if we'd managed those moments early on, landing on second balls on a quick pitch when it's difficult to play, we could have spun it in behind. Those details we spoke about at half time that would make or break the game.”

Questions were asked about a possible offside in the build-up to Doncaster’s winner, while Mo Eisa looked to have won a penalty when he was pulled back only for referee Andrew Kitchen to award a free kick on the edge of the box. Manning though felt the officials got it right.