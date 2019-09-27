Injuries have allowed Nombe to make his mark on Tisdale

Paul Tisdale says Sam Nombe has been the silver-lining after injuries have riddled his front line this season.

With the likes of Rhys Healey, Joe Mason and Ben Reeves sidelined for the early part of the campaign, Nombe has broken out as the leading man for Dons.

Tisdale says losing Mason, who is yet to kick a ball for the club, and Reeves, who has played just 18 minutes, has been frustrating, but their absences have helped Nombe come to the fore.

He said: "It's frustrating, but I look at it from both angles. Your life cannot be dictated by fortune. But I'm delighted for others to play too. I'm not happy they're injured, but I'm delighted for other players to play. I don't lose sleep over it because we've got a scenario like Sam Nombe. There is always a silver lining, and he is the silver lining for us.

"Has it affected results? Yes, but Sam is the silver lining. But Joe, Rhys and Ben will all get their time, I'd rather they all were fit, but Sam and Jordan (Bowery) have been doing well."

With regards to Reeves' injury, a broken bone in his foot has ruled him out from very early on, but the manager has said he, along with defender Baily Cargill, is still a few weeks away from a return.

Ben Reeves and Baily Cargill are set to be sidelined for another couple of weeks

"Ben's making progress," Tisdale continued. "When you have the injury he has, it's a difficult one to predict the route back. There is a small fracture to a bone, it's a weight-bearing bone, and it's sometimes hard to predict it. He's running, but he's not back in full training.

"I cannot wait to get him back. With him, Rhys and Joe Mason all missing, there have been games we've been a bit blunt up front. We need to navigate our way through it and not bring them back too early.

"Ben Reeves isn't far away, and we were hoping he might be able to play a part against Fulham, but he's not quite there. And the same with Baily Cargill, close but not quite."