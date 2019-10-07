Injury blow for MK Dons as striker Nombe is ruled out for at least three months

MK Dons have been hit by an injury blow with the news that striker Sam Nombe is set to be sidelined until the new year.

Dons boss Paul Tisdale has confirmed the news that the 20-year-old is on the injured list after he was left out of the squad for Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Burton Albion.

Nombe broke into the Dons first team this season, and enjoyed a purple patch at the end of August and beginning of September, scoring four goals in four games, including a first League goal for the club in the 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon at Stadium MK.

But he hasn't scored since that clash on September 7, and the Dons will be without his services for at least three months as he joins fellow frontmen Rhys Healey and Joe Mason in the treatment room.

“That’s going to be long term,” Tisdale confirmed when asked about Nombe’s exclusion from the squad at the weekend.

“We are looking into the new year with him. We’ll be looking at a number of other players coming back before he’s fit.

“It’s a real shame for us but also for him because he was doing so well. Sam came in and took his chance so it’s an awful shame that he’s now in that injury queue.

“It’s an opportunity for the next person now.”