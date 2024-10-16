Thomas Tuchel has been appointed England manager from 1 January 2025.

Alan Shearer says Thomas Tuchel’s sole task is to win World Cup after the FA Confirmed him as England’s new boss.

The 51-year-old German becomes the third non-British permanent manager of the men's team after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello and will take over the role on 1st January 2025.

And in an exclusive column released by Betfair, the legendary England striker said he was in favour of the appointment.