Alan Shearer backs appointment of Thomas Tuchel as England's new manager

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 16th Oct 2024, 10:15 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 10:27 BST
Thomas Tuchel has been appointed England manager from 1 January 2025.Thomas Tuchel has been appointed England manager from 1 January 2025.
Thomas Tuchel has been appointed England manager from 1 January 2025.
Alan Shearer says Thomas Tuchel’s sole task is to win World Cup after the FA Confirmed him as England’s new boss.

The 51-year-old German becomes the third non-British permanent manager of the men's team after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello and will take over the role on 1st January 2025.

And in an exclusive column released by Betfair, the legendary England striker said he was in favour of the appointment.

Related topics:Alan ShearerThomas TuchelEngland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice