International welcome to Milton Keynes for teams in Women’s Euros

UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 is set for a big welcome from Milton Keynes, with a new city welcome sign installed in preparation for the arrival of Denmark, Finland, Germany and Spain.

The tournament is expected to be the biggest women’s sporting event in European history, with many of the world’s greatest female footballers taking part.

Milton Keynes will play host to four games, throughout July, including a semi-final tie.

The new UEFA Women’s EURO roadsign showcases the national flags of Denmark, Finland, Germany and Spain and will be in place for the duration of the tournament. The sign is installed on Saxon Street, ready for the biggest celebration of women’s football in European history.

With over 450,000 tickets sold, even before a ball is kicked, this year’s event has already surpassed the previous tournament record of 240,045 set in the Netherlands (2017).

Ahead of the opening match at Stadium MK on 8 July, fans are encouraged to welcome and embrace all the teams arriving into the region.

The FA’s Head of Tournament Delivery, Chris Bryant said: “We’re delighted to be able to officially welcome the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 teams to England.

“We have an exciting few weeks ahead and a fantastic opportunity for football fans to experience some of the world’s very best players on their doorstep. As we look ahead to the opening match, excitement across the country is growing at an incredible rate.

“Anyone who hasn’t got a ticket still has a chance to get involved and show their support for what is already a huge history-making moment for women’s football.”

During the tournament, fans in Milton Keynes can watch some of the best players in the world compete, including 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Player of the Year Alexia Putellas of Spain, who is expected to start her tournament experience at Stadium MK.

UEFA Women’s EURO England 2022 brings the tournament back to England for the first time since 2005. Tickets are still available for fans to experience a record-breaking tournament that aims to unite football and communities and amplify the growth of the women’s game.

Stadium MK Fixtures:

Spain v Finland (Friday July 8)

Denmark v Finland (Tuesday July 12 )

Finland v Germany (Saturday July 16)

Semi Final (Wednesday July 27)