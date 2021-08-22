Ipswich Town 2-2 MK Dons: Dons Rated

Goals from Scott Twine and Matt O'Riley pegged back the Tractor Boys, who led through Macaulay Bonne who netted a brace for the home side, who are still looking for their first win of the season.
Both sides hit the frame of the goal too, with Ethan Robson and Josh Martin doing so for Liam Manning's side.
Here's how we rated the players.
1. Andrew Fisher - 7
Caught in no man's land for the first goal, half expecting O'Hora to clear up but then out of position for Bonne's strike. Made two terrific saves afterwards though to make up for any portion of blame.
2. Dean Lewington - 6.5
Making his first start of the season, the skipper didn't look as 'up-to-speed' as the rest of the defence, making a few loose passes and silly mistakes. Did his usual to win clever free-kicks and alleviate pressure though.
3. Warren O'Hora - 6.5
Questions will be asked about his role in Ipswich's opener too as well as Fisher. Looking pretty good otherwise.
4. Harry Darling - 7.5
The pick of the defenders, looking strong, assured and won his battles.