Is Scott Twine MK Dons' best player ever?

His performances last season, which included 20 goals and 13 assists, are one of the stand-out showings from an individual player in a Dons shirt over the years.
And it has raised the question – is Scott Twine the best player to ever play for MK Dons?
We asked Twitter and nearly 1,000 fans voted, with 54.3 per cent of them voting him ahead of Dele Alli (35.9 per cent).
Plenty of other names were raised too – here are some of those names raised by the Dons supporters in the conversation.
1. Scott Twine
In his only season at Stadium MK, Twine picked up a lengthy list of accolades as Dons claimed third in League One. Missing out on promotion almost signed his departure papers in May, but he completed his move to Burnley on Sunday. He picked up more than half of the votes in our online poll as the best to have ever played for MK Dons.
Photo: Jane Russell
2. Dele Alli
Claiming 35 per cent of the vote, Dele Alli came second behind Twine.
@Adam_Risby wrote: "Dele had the most raw potential I’ve ever seen, he was next level at such a young age. The way he controlled the 4-0 against Utd was incredible. 100% best for me, but Twine right up there and stats don’t lie"
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Rhys Healey
@allenca1982 wrote: "For me 100% Healey people are so quick to forget. Healey performed in a mediocre MK side Twine although outstanding this season had a remarkable team around him. Stick Healey in this side and we prob would have won the league"
Photo: Jane Russell
4. Chuks Aneke
@TheBurner2022 wrote: "Chuks Aneke in league 2 was practically cheating he was miles above that level that season"
Photo: Pete Norton