Jackett laments Pompey’s lack of killer instinct against Dons

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett was left to rue his side’s failure to capitalise on a dominant opening half-an-hour in the 3-1 defeat to MK Dons on Sunday.

Having beaten pace setters Wycombe Wanderers last time out, and fellow automatic-promotion contenders Ipswich prior to that, Portsmouth looked to have the better of proceedings until Rhys Healey opened the scoring on 35 minutes, before Conor McGrandles doubled the lead just before half time.

From there, it was an uphill task for Portsmouth, who fell 3-0 down in the 84th minute to an Alex Gilbey lob, before Ronan Curtis’ stoppage time consolation goal.

Jackett said: “At the start of the game we were on top and got up and around their box a lot.

“There were good positions, good situations, they defended well, maybe it didn’t drop for us, but we didn’t score when on top and probably needed to today.

“The first goal summed it up really, it looked like a very good break from us on a 2 v 2, it’s a tackle and then we are 1-0 down.

“But going on from there we conceded the second pretty quickly, that’s two soft goals where they hadn’t had any openings or chances up to that point.

“I did feel in the second half we could put on a really good show and try to get back into it, but our goal was too little too late.

“We have to improve (away from home), there is a quick turnover with Gillingham and we have to be ready.”