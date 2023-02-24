It's been a tough couple of weeks for MK Dons and manager Mark Jackson

Promotion-chasing Tractor Boys arrive at Stadium MK looking to maintain their challenge for a place in the top two, while third-from-bottom Dons desperately need the points in their battle against relegation.

Jackson's side go into the game off the back of two heavy defeats on the road, losing 5-0 at play-off hopefuls Bolton Wanderers and 5-2 at leaders Sheffield Wednesday.

They will be looking for a change of fortunes as they return to home soil in front of what is sure to be a big crowd - with more than 7,000 making the trip from Suffolk.

But the Dons boss, who has seen his team claim just four points out of the last 18 available to them, has made it clear to his squad that they have to sharpen up significantly defensively if they are to have any chance.

“We’re fully aware of the challenge ahead,” said Jackson.

“We knew this period of fixtures would be challenging but we still thought we could come out with something.

"So far that hasn’t been the case but now it’s all about getting results and we need that soon.

“To do that, we need to defend better, collectively as well as individually, and that’s not just the back four - it’s all of the players as a whole.

"We need to action on that quickly and we have made that clear, and the players know that as a team.

"We are going to try and go into the game and make sure we are bang at it as regards to our defensive duties and responsibilities.

"We have to know what we are doing when we face Ipswich, because they are an extremely good team."

Despite the recent defensive woes, Jackson has been pleased with some of his team's attacking play, no more so than in the first half at Hillsborough last weekend when Dons went in at half-time leading the Owls 2-1.

It all went awry after the break, and Jackson says it is all about getting the balance right for his team, especially when they are taking on teams that are flying high.

"We want to limit teams to minimal chances, but we need to maintain our attacking threat as well and that’s always tough when you’re coming up against the big teams in the league," he said.

"The likes of Bolton, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich as well, who have a lot of really talented players in their team and a really unique way of playing and how they attack.

"So we need to maintain that attacking threat, but also reiterate how we need to be from a defensive point of view."

On the injury front, Dons could be without left-back Daniel Harvie after he picked up a knee injury at Sheffield Wednesday, but they will be boosted by the return of midfielder Ethan Robson.

Robson has been out of action since the 0-0 draw with Lincoln on January 14 due to a hamstring issue, but has trained all week.

