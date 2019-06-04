Joe Mason makes MK Dons switch

Paul Tisdale's eagerness to sign Joe Mason helped get the deal over the line, as the forward became the third MK Dons signing of the summer.

The 28-year-old left Wolves at the end of the season, but was snapped up by Tisdale after a long courting process.

Joe Mason (right) during his time with Portsmouth last season. Pictured with David Wheeler.

Tisdale's desire to sign Mason was a big factor in his decision to join Dons, admitting he felt wanted by the manager.

READ MORE: WHO IS DONS' NEW SIGNING JOE MASON?

"I’ve heard a lot of good things about Tis, but now I’ve met him a few times it was a no brainer for me," he said. He talks about the game really well and spoke highly of how I would fit into his team – I’m looking forward to working under him.

"Every player wants to feel wanted and he was brilliant in that sense for me, he’s been very eager to sign me and since I’ve met him it’s been a no brainer. I’m just desperate to come play for MK Dons.

"I’m over the moon to finally get it done, I met a few of the boys today and I’ve spoke to the manager a lot – I’m really excited to be here and work under him.

"Obviously, this is a club that has a lot of ambition and they are going the right way, the stadium is so impressive, the main thing for me though was the manager. The pull he gave to me, the vision he had and how he wants to play – I think I’ll fit in really well."

Mason's career began at Cardiff City before he moved to Wolverhampton, but a string of loan spells have left him feeling something of a nomad in recent years.

Moving to Stadium MK on a permanent deal, Mason hopes he can build up some momentum in his career again.

He said: "It’s important for me to the settled off the pitch and I feel that’s when I perform my best, when I’m happy off the pitch I’m at my best as I’m not moving about, I think once I get myself settled I’ll be able to show what I’m about.

"I bring a bit of experience, I’ve played the majority of my career in the Championship and I’m looking forward to showing what I’m about when I get settled – I’m confident that I’ll do so.

"I play behind the main striker in the number 10 position, but I’m quite versatile and can move along the front line, I like to get my fair share of goals and assists and I’d say I bring a bit of guile and creativity to the team."

Mason joins Hiram Boateng and Brennan Dickenson in joining the club this summer.