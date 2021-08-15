Johnson praises Sunderland fans after Dons victory

Sunderland fans at Stadium MK

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson praised the travelling Sunderland supporters as they helped his side over the finishing line at Stadium MK on Saturday.

Nearly 3,000 fans from the north-east saw their side go 2-0 to the good through Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton. Things got nervy in the latter stages though, with Troy Parrott pulling one back for the hosts and coming close on several more occasions as they sought an equaliser.

Lynden Gooch missed a late penalty too in front of the vocal Black Cats supporters as Sunderland held on to claim victory.

Speaking afterwards, Johnson said: "I honestly thought they saw us through, they really did. They kept us honest when we needed to apply pressure, they cheered every clearance and dragged us up the pitch when we needed it.

"It was a tough game for us. We're not going to get easy ones, though of course we can make it easier for ourselves by taking our opportunities.

"There were times where we could have managed it better but it's one where we'll have to look back objectively.

"There was a lot to take in from that game and it's one that I'm probably having to go and watch three or four times.