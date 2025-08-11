Joint-managers sacked by Newport Pagnell Town three games into new season
Newport Pagnell Town have sacked manager Aaron Evans just two days after joint boss Cam Agnew resigned from the club.
Three games into the new season, the Swans have yet to pick up a point in UCL Premier South, and sit bottom of the pile, having also been knocked out of the FA Cup in the early qualification rounds.
Following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Nuneaton Town, Agnew told officials at the Swans he would be leaving the club. And on Monday, the club confirmed three league games was enough to part ways with Evans too.
Back in May, the club were eager to confirm the pair in charge for the following campaign after Newport made a similarly sluggish start to the season but recovered to finish 13th in the league.
Confirming the departures and Evans’ sacking, a club statement read: “After a tough start to the season, and upon deeper review, the club have made the decision to make further changes to the management team, so with immediate effect, both Cam and Aaron Evans will leave their roles as joint managers, along with their coaches.
“The process of appointing a new manager and coaching staff will start immediately, and in the short term, a group of senior players will take on matchday duties.
“We would like to say big thank you to Aaron, Cam and both Daves as coaches, they lifted the squad last season under difficult circumstances, took the team to the brink of the playoffs and always worked incredibly hard and professionally for the club — we wish them all the best for the future.”