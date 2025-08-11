Joint-managers sacked by Newport Pagnell Town three games into new season

The managers were sacked after three league games in charge

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newport Pagnell Town have sacked manager Aaron Evans just two days after joint boss Cam Agnew resigned from the club.

Three games into the new season, the Swans have yet to pick up a point in UCL Premier South, and sit bottom of the pile, having also been knocked out of the FA Cup in the early qualification rounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Nuneaton Town, Agnew told officials at the Swans he would be leaving the club. And on Monday, the club confirmed three league games was enough to part ways with Evans too.

Confirming the departures and Evans’ sacking, a club statement read: “After a tough start to the season, and upon deeper review, the club have made the decision to make further changes to the management team, so with immediate effect, both Cam and Aaron Evans will leave their roles as joint managers, along with their coaches.

“The process of appointing a new manager and coaching staff will start immediately, and in the short term, a group of senior players will take on matchday duties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to say big thank you to Aaron, Cam and both Daves as coaches, they lifted the squad last season under difficult circumstances, took the team to the brink of the playoffs and always worked incredibly hard and professionally for the club — we wish them all the best for the future.”