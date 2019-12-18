Kasumu pens extended contract at the club he calls home

David Kasumu has signed a new contract with MK Dons.

The 20-year-old has become a regular in the first team this season, making 18 appearances and scoring two goals so far - including a wonderful effort against AFC Wimbledon.

Having grown up in Milton Keynes, Kasumu joined the club at 13, before making his debut in August 2016.

After signing his second professional contract with the club, Kasumu he was delighted to remain at the club.

“This is my home," he told iFollow MK Dons. "I was brought up in MK and I’ve been at the club since a young age too. To sign a second deal here, I’m just so pleased and thankful to the staff and everyone who has helped me.

“I’ve enjoyed this season. Getting game time and scoring my first professional goal was a dream come true. I’m really happy at the moment and I’m looking forward to the future.”

Kasumu scored a fantastic goal against AFC Wimbledon earlier this season.

Manager Russell Martin added: “He deserves this new contract and I’m really pleased that he’s signed.

“He’s been excellent this season, and since I’ve taken over he’s been brilliant in terms of his application and his improvement.

“He’s a local lad and what we all want to see is players coming through the Academy and doing well in the first team.

“He’s improving all the time. He’s got huge potential and if we can polish off certain areas of his game, then we’ve got a real player on our hands.”