Keeper Moore backed by Tisdale

Paul Tisdale gave a huge boost to Stuart Moore after the keeper bounced back with a clean sheet on Tuesday night.

Moore, used predominantly in cup competitions, let slip James Milner's shot in the Carabao Cup last week to gift Liverpool the lead.

But the 25-year-old kept a clean sheet against Fulham U21s on Tuesday, making some good stops to deny the Cottagers and help Dons set one foot in the second round of the Leasing.com Trophy.

Manager Paul Tisdale, speaking afterwards, said the mistake was only a small part of Moore's performance against Liverpool and that it is now firmly behind them.

"He's a good goalkeeper," said Tisdale. "When we dissected his game against Liverpool a day or two afterwards, I wasn't cross for the mistake.

"He's a terrific shot-stopper, but there were other elements of his game I was talking about more than the mistake.

"The mistake has gone, and it's not something we talk about."