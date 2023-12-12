Kemp still unclear of his future at MK Dons or Swindon beyond the end of the month
In-form export Dan Kemp admitted he does not know where he will be playing football in the New Year yet.
The 24-year-old has been in sensational form for Swindon Town this term, with ten goals and eight assists in 20 games on loan from MK Dons.
Turning in similar numbers for Hartlepool United in the second-half of last season too, Kemp’s name has remained on fans’ lips at Stadium MK, despite having made only five starts for the club in his two years since signing from Leyton Orient.
Since Mike Williamson took over at the helm in Milton Keynes, Kemp admitted the pair have spoken on a couple of occasions about his future at MK1.
However, when it comes to his future, Kemp admitted Dons hold all the cards with regards to a potential recall in January.
Speaking in the Swindon Advertiser, he said: “I have spoken to him (Williamson) once or twice, we spoke about different types of things that I think I should keep between us two.
“With (Dons) I haven’t really spoken to them in too much detail about what is going to happen. We have had one or two conversations, but it will be down to them to make the decisions.
“At the end of the day, I am on loan here until the end of the season with a potential recall, so it is up to them with the decision they make and that is out of my control.”