Klopp pleased to avoid a Dons upset

Jurgen Klopp was happy with his side after they saw off a spirited MK Dons side 2-0 at Stadium MK in the Carabao Cup.

James Milner and Ki-Jana Hoever netted the goals for Liverpool as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Harvey Elliott hit the post at one end, though at the other Dons had plenty of chances to make the game more of a headache for the European champions.

Klopp said: "It was vital experience for the young boys, and that's why the game was so important. We had around 80 per cent of the ball, but for the other 20 per cent, they had four or five great chances. We had one or two passes which weren't too great, but long balls are always difficult and they had a few chances in the last 10 minutes.

"I saw a lot of good exciting performances out there. They are confident but sometimes it's good for life to give you, not a knock but a little shove. It's not always easy playing with real men.

"I'm completely happy because winning 2-0 here is really good. I wanted to see more of Naby (Keita) but the medical staff told me no more, and we all know (Alex) Oxlade-Chamberlain can play better. For us, it was important to play the game with a good line-up, but give these players some minutes."

With the likes of Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez also getting game time at Stadium MK, the Liverpool boss added there could have been even more big names in the side had injuries not ruled them out.

He added: "If Shaqiri was not injured, and Divok (Origi) was not injured they would have both played tonight. We can't play all the same players in all these competitions – we're at Sheffield United at 12:30pm on Saturday and then the Champions League next week as well.