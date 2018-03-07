Koriya hits a hat-trick as Swans are in seventh heaven

Newport Pagnell Town moved to within a point of UCL Premier Division top spot with a dominant 7-0 win over Desborough Town on Tuesday night.

Fazel Koriya hit a hat-trick as last season's top scorer Dom Lawless made his return to Willen Road after signing for them once again on Monday.

Tom Liversedge, Luke Emery and Taylor Orosz (2) netted the other goals as Newport steamrollered the visitors to move within a point of leaders Yaxley, with two games in hand.

This Saturday, Newport are in Bucks & Berks FA Senior Trophy semi final action away at Marlow.