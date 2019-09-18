Lambert felt Ipswich should have won by more

Paul Lambert said his side should have been further ahead at half time in Ipswich's 1-0 win over MK Dons on Tuesday night.

Jon Nolan poked the Tractor Boys ahead after 12 minutes, and it would be the difference between the sides as Ipswich continued their undefeated start to the League One season, while Dons dropped to 11th.

While Dons were in the ascendency in the second half, keeping keeper Tomas Holy busy, Ipswich manager Lambert said his side should have capitalised on their control in the first half to have made the job easier for themselves.

“We started really well and should have been more than a goal up,” said Lambert. “It was a well-worked goal and well taken. He’s got a goal in him, Nolo.

“The second half we weren’t as good with the ball as the first but we defended really well. I felt that was James Wilson’s best game for us. He has done great because he didn’t have a pre-season.

“We changed it up a bit and took a bit of a risk with Garbutt, Nolan and Huws because of their fitness levels but they all did great and it was a big three points for us."