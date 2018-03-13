Late goal sinks the Swans at Sleaford

George Couzens’ goal four minutes from time meant Newport Pagnell Town dropped four points off the pace as they lost 2-1 to Sleaford Town on Saturday.

Knowing UCL Premier Division leaders Yaxley had already wrapped up the points for the weekend on Friday night with a 1-0 win over Deeping, Newport were behind after just nine minutes when Jack Pemberton fired Sleaford into the lead.

Fazal Koriya thought he’d done enough to secure at least a point when he equalised with 15 minutes to go, but Couzens’ late strike won it for Sleaford.

Town sit four points off the top with two games in hand. They play bottom club Oadby this Saturday.