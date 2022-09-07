Latest figures reveal new squad values of MK Dons, Barnsley, Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United and every other League One side following closure of summer transfer window
The summer transfer window has closed and the new squad value figures of every League One side has been released.
It was a non-event Deadline Day for MK Dons with Liam Manning content to work with what he’s got as Dons look to climb the League One table.
It leaves the squad said to be valued at £8.75m, according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website.
