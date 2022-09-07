News you can trust since 1981
The MK Dons squad has increased in value to £8.75m.

Latest figures reveal new squad values of MK Dons, Barnsley, Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United and every other League One side following closure of summer transfer window

The summer transfer window has closed and the new squad value figures of every League One side has been released.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 7:01 am

It was a non-event Deadline Day for MK Dons with Liam Manning content to work with what he’s got as Dons look to climb the League One table.

It leaves the squad said to be valued at £8.75m, according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Deliver your verdict on the MK Dons squad via our social media channels.

And, don’t forget, you can get all the latest Dons news, here.

1. Accrington Stanley

£4.91m (-4.4 %)

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Morecambe

£5.13m (+9.6 %)

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Exeter City

£5.36m (13.3 %)

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Cambridge United

£5.54m (-0.8 %)

Photo: Alex Burstow

Photo Sales
League OneCharlton AthleticBolton WanderersBarnsley
Next Page
Page 1 of 6