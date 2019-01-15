Lawless on target as Newport Pagnell move up

Dom Lawless scored the only goal of the game as Newport Pagnell Town picked up three vital UCL Premier League points against Harborough Town on Saturday.

Lawless' second half strike was enough to see the Swans leap-frog Harborough into 14th in the table, but they remain a long way off where manager Darren Lynch believes his side should be this season, having finished third last time out.

After the disappointing FA Vase feat last week to Canterbury Town, Newport faced Harborough, who began the day one place above them in the table. And so it played out, with the two sides proving closely matched with little goal-mouth action to speak of in the opening 45 minutes.

The second half appeared to be heading in the same direction, but a cracking pass from Adam Moussi found Lawless in the box to fire home his 16th goal of the season midway through, which proved to be the difference between the sides.

Newport jumped Harborough as a result of the win, and face a stern test tonight (Tuesday) when they host sixth place Cogenhoe United.