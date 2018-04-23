Lawless strikes to keep Swans in the title race

Four became three on Saturday as the race for the UCL Premier Division title hots up, and Newport Pagnell Town are right there in the mix.

Dom Lawless scored the only goal of the game in Newport's 1-0 win over Leicester Nirvana at Willen Road. And though it might have been the least spectacular of the scores of their title rivals, it keeps Newport within four points of top spot, level on points with Wisbech Town in second with two games in hand over leaders Yaxley.

But the leaders put down an ominous marker with a 10-0 win over St Andrews, while Wisbech kept the pace with a 2-0 win over Kirby Muxloe to keep in the race. Holbech though look out of the race after losing 1-0 to Eynesbury Rovers and are now three points adrift of Newport having played a game more.

Both Newport and Wisbech can cut the gap to leaders Yaxley to just a point on Wednesday, with Darren Lynch's side taking on Oadby Town away, while Wisbech travel to Holbeach.