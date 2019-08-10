League 1 round-up: Blackpool take over at the top of the table

A brace from Nathan Delfouneso ensured Simon Grayson maintained his perfect start to life at Blackpool as they took over at the top of League 1 on Saturday.

Three goals in the opening half at Roots Hall wrapped up their 3-1 win, taking over top spot from neighbours Fleetwood.

Joey Barton's side had to come from behind to beat AFC Wimbledon, Dons' opponents in Tuesday night's Carabao Cup opening round, but slipped to third in the table after Lincoln's 2-0 win over Rotherham saw them jump into second.

Dons, who sit 10th after their 1-0 win over Shrewsbury, are the only other side in the division to have a 100 per cent record, but have of course played one game less than the majority of the division, with Accrington's game with Bury was suspended this weekend.

Former Dons boss Karl Robinson's Oxford United got one over Peterborough with a 1-0 win at the Kassam Stadium, while Dons' next league opponents Wycombe Wanderers shared a 0-0 draw with Bristol Rovers.

VIEW THE FULL LEAGUE TABLE HERE

Bolton's financial troubles came up against those faced by Coventry City, but the game ended goal-less. Two of the division's big hitters shared the spoils of a 1-1 draw when Ipswich and Sunderland went toe-to-toe at Portman Road, with Rochdale and Doncaster also playing out a 1-1 draw.

Ouss Cisse netted his first goal for Gillingham, but they went down 2-1 at home to Burton Albion, and Portsmouth picked up their first points of the season, beating Tranmere Rovers 2-0 at Fratton Park.